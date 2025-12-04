NIA conducts multi-state searches to probe arms smuggling to Bihar
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2025 10:34 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 10:34 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday was carrying out multi-state searches as part of its probe in a case related to illegal trafficking of arms from Uttar Pradesh to different parts of Bihar.
Searches were being conducted in 22 places across Haryana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, officials said.
They said the searches are part of the probe in trafficking of illegal ammunition from UP to different parts of Bihar.
