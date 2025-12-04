$5m resilience upgrade underway at Gates of Haast to protect vital SH6 link

The Government has confirmed a $5 million resilience upgrade to one of the South Island’s most remote and essential transport links, with work now underway on State Highway 6 (SH6) around the Gates of Haast. Associate Transport Minister James Meager says the project is another step in ensuring vital routes remain safe and reliable for locals, tourists, and freight operators.

Protecting a Critical Lifeline Between the West Coast and Otago

The Haast River bridge sits within the rugged Gates of Haast gorge and forms a crucial connection on the 140-kilometre route between Haast and Wānaka. The highway is heavily relied upon by travellers accessing West Coast glacier attractions and by communities who depend on consistent transport links.

“As an important lifeline, it’s essential we make the bridge and surrounding area as resilient as possible,” Minister Meager said.

Tackling Erosion, Slips, and Harsh Alpine Conditions

The Gates of Haast corridor is prone to landslides, slips, washouts, and rapid river level changes, making it one of the most geologically active parts of New Zealand’s state highway network.

The upgrade will include:

Construction of a micro pile retaining wall to stabilise the Haast River bank

Upgrades to existing erosion protection around the bridge foundations

Additional reinforcement for bridge supports

Installation of a rock barrier (riprap) to safeguard the riverbank from scouring

These engineering improvements are designed to defend the bridge from severe weather events intensified by climate change and to reduce the risk of sudden highway closures.

Local Contractors Leading the Work

South Island-based Moore Construction has been selected to carry out the project. The contractor is already established on site and will work over the coming months in challenging terrain and weather conditions. The total project cost, including contingency, is expected to remain around $5 million, with completion targeted within five months.

Keeping Communities Connected and Freight Moving

Minister Meager emphasised that improving resilience is essential to maintaining community wellbeing and supporting regional economies.

“Projects like this are critical to improving the reliability and resilience of our state highways, helping to ensure our local communities stay connected, and tourism and freight operators can continue to get where they need to go,” he said.

The announcement follows recent progress on the SH6 Epitaph Slip remedial work, reinforcing the Government’s commitment to addressing long-standing infrastructure vulnerabilities on the West Coast.