NCA-F Celebrates Purple Fest 2025, Promoting Inclusion and Accessibility

The National Communications Academy–Finance (NCA-F), Ghitorni, a Sarvotkrisht 5-star rated Central Training Institute under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), celebrated Purple Fest 2025 with great enthusiasm on 3 December 2025, aligning with the global observance of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The event was organised in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) and aimed at deepening awareness, strengthening empathy, and encouraging transformative actions for an inclusive society.

Leadership Calls for Breaking Barriers and Fostering Inclusion

The Fest was inaugurated by Ms. V. Vidyavathi, Secretary, DEPwD, who highlighted the need to dismantle “mental barriers,” urging society to move beyond symbolic gestures and adopt meaningful, people-centric changes to ensure accessibility for all.

The Director General, NCA-F, in his address, encouraged participants—particularly the young civil servants—to embed inclusivity, compassion and accessibility into their administrative ethos. Senior officers from DEPwD, including the Deputy Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities (CCPD), graced the event and provided valuable insights on disability rights, inclusive governance and policy implementation.

Civil Service Trainees Participate Wholeheartedly

The celebrations saw enthusiastic participation from 176 Officer Trainees of the All India and Central Civil Services (2025 batch), currently undertaking the Special Foundation Course at NCA-F in collaboration with the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie. Faculty members, NCA-F staff, residents and visitors also joined in, reinforcing the message of collective responsibility in nation-building.

Engaging Sessions, Simulation Activities and Training Programmes

The day-long festival included:

An inspiring address by Ms. Ira Singhal, IAS, known for her advocacy in disability rights.

Simulation experiences organised by NGOs, allowing participants to understand real-life challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

Insightful sessions designed to promote empathy, accessibility, and the importance of inclusive public service delivery.

A Training of Trainers (ToT) session was conducted by the Deputy Chief Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, equipping NCA-F faculty members with updated knowledge, tools and pedagogical techniques for sensitisation and inclusive training.

Exhibition by Divyangjan Entrepreneurs Draws Strong Participation

A vibrant exhibition showcased products crafted by Divyangjan entrepreneurs, including children and young adults. The stalls attracted strong engagement from officer trainees, guests and staff, offering:

Visibility and recognition for entrepreneurs

Opportunities for financial empowerment

A platform to celebrate creativity and resilience

The participation of these entrepreneurs highlighted the importance of livelihood opportunities, market access and mainstreaming talent within public spaces.

Purple Fest 2025: A Tribute to Inclusiveness and Human Dignity

Purple Fest 2025 stood as a comprehensive celebration of talent, resilience, accessibility and aspiration. It reaffirmed NCA-F’s commitment to promoting an inclusive, empathetic and empowered society. The Fest not only commemorated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities but also strengthened the resolve to integrate accessibility and inclusion into governance, training and community engagement.