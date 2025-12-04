Left Menu

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 04-12-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 20:02 IST
Mizoram governor greets armed forces on upcoming flag day
  • India

Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Thursday greeted armed forces of the state on the occasion of their Flag Day, which is celebrated every year on December 7.

''Indian Armed Forces are the guardians of our land, sea and air frontiers. It is because of their dedication towards the nation that we, the citizens of India can sleep peacefully,'' Singh said.

Since 1949, December 7 is observed as the Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour the martyrs and the men in uniform who valiantly fought & continue to fight on our borders to safeguard the country's honour.

He said that Mizoram has produced the finest among Indian Armed Forces personnel who brought glory to both the country and the state.

Apart from the past renowned leaders of this state, Lt Col Clement Lalhmingthanga (Retired) and Petty Officer TBC Lalvenchhunga (Retired) are the current MLAs in the 9th Legislative Assembly of Mizoram, he said.

''I would also like to take this opportunity to mention with pride that the son of Mizoram, Captain Lalrinawma Sailo of 4th Para (Special Forces) was awarded Kirti Chakra on 15 August 2025 for an act of bravery in the face of enemy,'' he said.

Singh also suggested young men and women of the state to look up to these esteemed personalities as an inspiration and make themselves capable to join the Armed Forces.

''Keeping in view the potential and energy of the Mizo youth, I am sure that those who make it into the Armed Forces will excel and comes out with flying colours,'' he said.

He said that a total of Rs 15 lakh has been disbursed to next-of-kin of fatal battle casualty and soldier disabled in action during the last and current financial year.

''On this day, let us all re-dedicate ourselves to pay respect to those who made the supreme sacrifice. Let us also remind ourselves the debt we owe to these men and women in uniform,'' he said.

Singh also appealed to the people to have a kind heart while remembering with reverence the sacrifice the armed forces made for the country and ensure their loved ones are well looked after.

