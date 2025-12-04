Left Menu

Man killed after being hit by shards during disposal of explosives

A 34-year-old man was killed after being hit by metal shards during controlled destruction of old explosives near the Central Ammunition Depot at Pulgaon in the district, police said on Thursday.

A 34-year-old man was killed after being hit by metal shards during controlled destruction of old explosives near the Central Ammunition Depot at Pulgaon in the district, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Sandeep Tumdam, resident of Kelapur. Tudam, along with a few others, had gone to collect metal scrap of old explosives which were being disposed of in the restricted area of Sonegaon (Aabaji) Military camp, police said.

Shards flying from exploding ammunition hit him in the chest, causing the death, said the First Information Report registered at Deoli police station. Despite previous accidents, villagers gather in the restricted area to collect scrap, local sources said.

