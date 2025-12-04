Man arrested for smuggling liquor in Mathura

Left Menu

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 04-12-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 23:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police, in coordination with the Excise Department, arrested a man for allegedly smuggling liquor hidden under consignments of motor parts in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Jasveer from the Sonipat district of Haryana, was caught while entering the state under the Kotwan police outpost jurisdiction.

Authorities recovered 50 cases of Chandigarh-marked English liquor and fake waybills from his possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the smuggler had allegedly attempted to evade detection by disguising the liquor consignment as motor parts. The bottles were reportedly packed to resemble motor parts, and fake bills were used to justify the transport. The liquor was intended to be sold in Bihar, where alcohol is prohibited.

Mathura Rural Superintendent of Police Suresh Chandra Rawat said the accused has been sent to judicial custody. The vehicle used for smuggling along with the seized liquor has also been confiscated.

