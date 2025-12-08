India Hosts 20th ICH Committee Session at Red Fort, Showcasing Global Cultural Unity

The 20th Session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage commenced today at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi, marking a major milestone in India’s cultural diplomacy. The event brought together senior leaders, global cultural experts, and representatives from UNESCO member states to deliberate on strengthening international cooperation for preserving humanity’s living traditions.

The inauguration was graced by Union Minister of External Affairs Shri S. Jaishankar, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Delhi Chief Minister Smt. Rekha Gupta. UNESCO Director General Dr. Khaled El-Enany and India’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO Ambassador Vishal V. Sharma also attended, highlighting the significance of India’s role on the global cultural stage.

Prime Minister’s Message: India Ready to Lead Global Cultural Efforts

A message from Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, read by Culture Secretary Shri Vivek Aggarwal, reaffirmed India’s deep commitment to safeguarding intangible cultural heritage (ICH). The Prime Minister praised UNESCO’s global efforts and highlighted India’s pride in its diverse cultural expressions — from languages and literature to rituals, festive traditions, performing arts and craftsmanship.

He emphasized that each Indian community contributes uniquely to humanity’s collective cultural wealth. The message reiterated India’s readiness to strengthen partnerships and co-develop innovative safeguarding strategies with UNESCO and member nations.

India’s Cultural Vision Highlighted at the Inaugural Session

Union Minister Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, addressing delegates, noted that culture is not limited to physical monuments but lives vibrantly in everyday practices. He underscored the essence of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — the world is one family,” stating that India’s cultural philosophy continues to shape its global outreach and heritage policies.

The Minister highlighted India’s achievements, noting that the country currently has 15 elements inscribed on UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage. Globally, the lists now include 788 elements from 150 countries, demonstrating the diversity and urgency in preserving living traditions.

Focus on Communities, Youth and Sustainable Livelihoods

Shekhawat emphasized that communities are the true custodians of cultural heritage. He outlined India’s key initiatives, including:

Craft revival programmes supporting traditional artisans

Community-led archiving to preserve local knowledge

Master–apprentice training models to ensure generational continuity

Market-linked incentives and livelihood support for craft clusters

Youth engagement through school curricula, digital platforms, cultural fellowships and vocational training

He urged all stakeholders to prioritize people-centric safeguarding strategies that empower practitioners and ensure the relevance of traditions in modern society.

Strengthening Global Cooperation

The Union Minister expressed strong optimism that the 20th Session would foster deeper international collaboration, produce actionable outcomes and encourage community-led practices worldwide. He welcomed global delegates to India, underscoring the country’s dedication to promoting cultural heritage as a shared global responsibility.

A Cultural Showcase of India’s Living Heritage

Following the inauguration, delegates experienced a curated series of Indian art performances — including classical dance, folk music, craft demonstrations and contemporary interpretations — reflecting India’s cultural plurality. These presentations offered a vibrant glimpse into the country’s evolving yet deeply rooted living traditions, setting the tone for the deliberations ahead.