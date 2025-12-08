India Launches Watershed Mahotsav 2025 in Nagaland to Boost Water Security

In a landmark move towards strengthening India’s water security and advancing sustainable rural development, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, inaugurated the State-Level Watershed Mahotsav 2025 at Naga Solidarity Park, Kohima. The event marks a significant milestone in the Government of India’s ongoing mission to transform water-stressed regions into water-secure, ecologically robust, and climate-resilient landscapes.

The initiative aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who has consistently emphasized the centrality of the North Eastern States in India’s development narrative. The Watershed Mahotsav highlights the region’s unique strengths and the critical role it plays in shaping India’s sustainable future.

Mission Watershed PUNARUTTHAN: Rebuilding India’s Ecological Backbone

Launching Mission Watershed PUNARUTTHAN, Dr. Sekhar reaffirmed the national importance of water conservation, stating that “water security is national security.” The mission aims to:

Rejuvenate traditional water bodies

Restore degraded and vulnerable lands

Strengthen water harvesting systems

Promote sustainable rural livelihoods

Ensure community-driven watershed governance

Integrate programmes like MGNREGA for enhanced impact

He noted that watershed development goes far beyond water management, describing it as a transformative ecological and socio-economic movement that will determine the prosperity of future generations.

Nagaland: A Model of Community-Led Watershed Stewardship

The Minister praised Nagaland’s exemplary role in grassroots environmental management. With its rich ecological wealth, vibrant tribal traditions, and strong community-based governance systems, Nagaland stands at the forefront of spring rejuvenation, land restoration, and water conservation.

He emphasized that the State’s cultural resilience — expressed through its languages, crafts, music, festivals, and community bonds — strengthens its capacity to manage natural resources sustainably. Nagaland has transitioned from being perceived as a peripheral region to becoming a key partner in India’s growth trajectory, supported by enhanced connectivity, infrastructure, and digital integration.

Key Achievements Under PMKSY and Watershed Initiatives in Nagaland

Nagaland’s progress under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) and watershed programmes has been noteworthy:

14 watershed projects approved

₹140 crore sanctioned, with ₹80 crore released

555 water harvesting structures renovated

6,500+ farmers benefitted

120 springs restored, crucial for tribal and hilly terrain

These achievements reflect the State’s commitment to sustainable development and the Centre’s special focus on the North East. Notably, the 90:10 Centre–State funding ratio for northeastern states underlines the Government’s resolve to accelerate development in the region.

India’s Water Challenge: The Need for Urgent Action

Dr. Sekhar highlighted India’s alarming water scenario — possessing just 4% of the world’s freshwater resources while supporting 18% of the global population. He stressed that per capita water availability is already below the water-stress threshold, making systematic water conservation strategies critical.

Programmes like PMKSY and watershed interventions have already shown proven benefits, including:

Improved groundwater levels

Increased agricultural productivity

Diversified cropping patterns

Enhanced rural incomes

Greater resilience to climate variability

Acknowledging Leadership and Collaboration

The Minister commended the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Neiphiu Rio and the Government of Nagaland for adopting a people-centric and effective model of implementation. He also appreciated the contribution of key officials including Dr. G. Hukugha Sema, IRS, and Shri G. Ikuto Zhimomi, whose dedication has facilitated meaningful on-ground transformation.

A Call for Jan Bhagidari: Water Security Through People’s Participation

Emphasizing the importance of Jan Bhagidari (people’s participation), Dr. Sekhar urged communities to take collective ownership of water and land resources. He stressed that sustainable development is only possible when citizens actively engage in the stewardship of the environment.

A Milestone in Cooperative Federalism

The Watershed Mahotsav stands as a powerful example of Centre–State collaboration, embodying the spirit of cooperative federalism. It reinforces the Prime Minister’s vision of a Water Secure India, where ecological stability, community-driven innovation, and technological convergence lay the foundation for long-term prosperity.