Allahabad High Court Postpones Decision on Gyanvapi Mosque ASI Survey

The Allahabad High Court deferred a plea hearing on Monday, aimed at prompting an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inspection of the 'wazukhana' area at Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque, excluding the contentious structure termed a shivling by Hindus. The session has been adjourned to January 12, influenced by ongoing proceedings in the Supreme Court.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal presides over the civil revision petition instigated by Rakhi Singh, a plaintiff in the Gyanvapi lawsuit. The petition disputes an October order from a Varanasi judge which declined an ASI survey directive except for the focal structure named differently by Hindus and Muslims. The building is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Singh's revision emphasizes that a comprehensive survey supports judicial resolution benefiting all parties. Her petition stresses the importance of examining the wazukhana area to ensure fair justice delivery in the suit, believing it to be advantageous for both plaintiffs and defendants.

