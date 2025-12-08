Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Postpones Decision on Gyanvapi Mosque ASI Survey

The Allahabad High Court delayed the hearing of a plea seeking an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inspection of the Gyanvapi Mosque's wazukhana area, sparing the disputed shivling structure. Adjourned until January 12, the case awaits a related Supreme Court decision, impacting judicial directions requested by plaintiff Rakhi Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:22 IST
Allahabad High Court Postpones Decision on Gyanvapi Mosque ASI Survey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court deferred a plea hearing on Monday, aimed at prompting an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) inspection of the 'wazukhana' area at Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque, excluding the contentious structure termed a shivling by Hindus. The session has been adjourned to January 12, influenced by ongoing proceedings in the Supreme Court.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal presides over the civil revision petition instigated by Rakhi Singh, a plaintiff in the Gyanvapi lawsuit. The petition disputes an October order from a Varanasi judge which declined an ASI survey directive except for the focal structure named differently by Hindus and Muslims. The building is adjacent to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Singh's revision emphasizes that a comprehensive survey supports judicial resolution benefiting all parties. Her petition stresses the importance of examining the wazukhana area to ensure fair justice delivery in the suit, believing it to be advantageous for both plaintiffs and defendants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025