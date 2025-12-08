SIT to Probe Illegal Codeine Syrup Trade in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe illegal storage and distribution of codeine-based cough syrups across five districts. The SIT, led by an Inspector General rank officer, is investigating the trafficking network of these pharmaceutical drugs.

Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna revealed that the investigation has uncovered a network of 'super stockists' allegedly involved in the illegal diversion of regulated cough syrups, often used as intoxicants. Significant amounts of the contraband have already been recovered, along with 32 arrests made in connection to the illegal trade.

Authorities have also found evidence suggesting the trafficking of these syrups across borders into Nepal and Bangladesh. DGP Krishna confirmed that financial transactions are being scrutinized and that misinformation on social media about the probe is baseless. Steps are being taken by the Enforcement Directorate, and administrative actions include the cancellation of approximately 280 drug licenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)