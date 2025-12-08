Left Menu

SIT to Probe Illegal Codeine Syrup Trade in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh has set up a Special Investigation Team to tackle the illegal diversion of codeine-based cough syrups. The investigation has already led to several arrests, exposing a larger network involved in cross-border trafficking to Nepal and Bangladesh. The SIT aims to regulate pharmaceutical distribution and uphold legal standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:22 IST
SIT to Probe Illegal Codeine Syrup Trade in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe illegal storage and distribution of codeine-based cough syrups across five districts. The SIT, led by an Inspector General rank officer, is investigating the trafficking network of these pharmaceutical drugs.

Director General of Police Rajiv Krishna revealed that the investigation has uncovered a network of 'super stockists' allegedly involved in the illegal diversion of regulated cough syrups, often used as intoxicants. Significant amounts of the contraband have already been recovered, along with 32 arrests made in connection to the illegal trade.

Authorities have also found evidence suggesting the trafficking of these syrups across borders into Nepal and Bangladesh. DGP Krishna confirmed that financial transactions are being scrutinized and that misinformation on social media about the probe is baseless. Steps are being taken by the Enforcement Directorate, and administrative actions include the cancellation of approximately 280 drug licenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025