Teen Inmates Detained in Observation Home Assault Case
Two teenage girl inmates of a government observation home in Thane, Maharashtra, have been detained for allegedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old female boarder. The incident at the Ulhasnagar facility was reported on December 5. Authorities have registered an FIR and investigations are ongoing under relevant legal statutes.
- Country:
- India
In a disturbing incident from Thane district, Maharashtra, police have detained two teenage girls from a government observation home. The duo, aged 15 and 17, stands accused of sexually assaulting a fellow 14-year-old inmate.
According to reports, the alleged assault took place at the Observation Home in Ulhasnagar during the night of December 2 and December 3. The official registration of the crime came on December 5, invoking sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.
A Bhiwandi Juvenile Court is overseeing the case, and authorities continue their investigations to ensure justice for the victim, a Pune native. This case brings to light the pressing issues within juvenile care facilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fake Officer's Bold Deception Uncovered in Maharashtra
Protest Erupts Over Urdu Exclusion at Maharashtra Railway Station
Thane and Palghar Zilla Parishads Protest: Uncivil Arrest in Embezzlement Case?
BJP Leader Calls for Urgent Fire Safety Audit in Thane
Maharashtra's Hefty Budget Boost: Rs 75,286 Crore Focused on Farmers, Welfare and Infrastructure