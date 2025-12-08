Teen Inmates Detained in Observation Home Assault Case

In a disturbing incident from Thane district, Maharashtra, police have detained two teenage girls from a government observation home. The duo, aged 15 and 17, stands accused of sexually assaulting a fellow 14-year-old inmate.

According to reports, the alleged assault took place at the Observation Home in Ulhasnagar during the night of December 2 and December 3. The official registration of the crime came on December 5, invoking sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

A Bhiwandi Juvenile Court is overseeing the case, and authorities continue their investigations to ensure justice for the victim, a Pune native. This case brings to light the pressing issues within juvenile care facilities.

