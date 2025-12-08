Delhi's New Safety Rules: A Safer Future for Workers

The Delhi government has introduced draft rules for occupational safety and health, targeting hazardous industries to enhance worker safety. These draft regulations were announced on Monday, underscoring the administration's commitment to creating a safer working environment.

Central to these rules is the formation of a 10-member Delhi Occupational Safety and Health Advisory Board, led by the labour commissioner. Establishments with over 250 workers must set up safety committees. The draft rules also demand annual medical examinations for workers aged 45 and above, alongside regulations stipulating working hours and safe working conditions.

The draft requires employers to report accidents leading to severe injuries or fatalities. The public has 45 days to submit feedback on the proposed rules, reflecting the government's intention to engage with stakeholders before final implementation.

