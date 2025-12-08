Left Menu

Tension Rises as Bail Orders Deferred in Delhi Protest Case

The Delhi court has postponed the bail decision for the accused in the Kartavya Path protest case to December 9, following the illness of Judicial Magistrate Cheema. Parents express frustration over the delay, while protesters face charges related to a November demonstration against air pollution.

A Delhi court's decision to delay bail rulings for accused protestors in the Kartavya Path case has been postponed to December 9. The deferral comes as Judicial Magistrate Aridaman Singh Cheema is reportedly ill, causing frustration among the accused's families.

Outside the courtroom, parents are expressing their disappointment over the continual delays. They have been vocal about the emotional toll caused by repeatedly postponed bail announcements. Many advocates emphasize the urgency due to their clients' impending exams.

The case stems from a November 23 protest at India Gate addressing air pollution issues. Twenty-three protesters face charges of raising controversial slogans and using pepper spray against police. As of now, several have secured bail in related cases, but the wait continues for others.

