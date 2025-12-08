Left Menu

Trump's $12 Billion Aid Lifeline to Farmers

President Donald Trump is set to announce a $12 billion aid package for American farmers affected by his trade policies. Originally expected in October, the announcement follows lost soybean sales to China and record harvests. The White House event will include farmers of various crops.

Updated: 08-12-2025 19:12 IST
President Donald Trump is poised to reveal a $12 billion aid package aimed at supporting American farmers impacted by his administration's trade policies, according to a White House official.

The declaration is scheduled for 2 p.m. at a White House roundtable, reflecting the farmers' plight amidst enormous harvests and a dramatic reduction in soybean sales to China due to ongoing trade negotiations. The relief package, which was initially expected to reach $15 billion, was delayed by a federal government shutdown.

Bloomberg News reported that cattle growers and crop producers, including those farming grains, soybeans, cotton, and potatoes, will participate in the event, highlighting the breadth of stakeholders involved in the discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

