Hlabisa Engages Stakeholders to Stabilise and Revitalise Nelson Mandela Bay

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, convened a high-level strategic engagement with civil society and key stakeholders in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, Eastern Cape, amid rising concerns over governance instability, service delivery failures, and deteriorating infrastructure.

The meeting follows the department’s deployment of a 10-member expert team under Section 154(1) of the Constitution, tasked with supporting the municipality in strengthening governance systems, diagnosing operational failures, and restoring service delivery.

Inclusive Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue to Address Critical Metro Challenges

The gathering brought together representatives from:

National CoGTA

Eastern Cape CoGTA

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber

Civil society organisations

Faith-based groups

Community stakeholders

Civil society groups emphasised their non-partisan mandate and called for urgent action to address persistent issues including:

Ongoing leadership instability

Failing or unreliable service delivery

Deteriorating water, electricity, and sanitation systems

Poor road infrastructure and unsafe travel conditions

Escalating crime rates

Limited youth participation in municipal decision-making

Stakeholders stressed the need for transparent governance, accountability, and strengthened partnerships to rebuild investor confidence and stimulate economic growth.

Business and Faith-Based Sectors Call for Stability and Collaboration

The Business Chamber highlighted the economic risks created by weak governance, warning that manufacturing industries and job security depend on restoring operational efficiency and consistent service delivery.

Faith-based leaders underscored the link between poverty, inequality, and declining economic conditions, urging community-oriented solutions and deeper collaboration between government, civil society, and religious institutions.

Transparency, inclusive oversight, and regular stakeholder engagement emerged as central themes throughout the discussion.

Minister Hlabisa Calls for Merit-Based Appointments and End to Cadre Deployment

Minister Hlabisa stressed that:

“Positions in government must be filled by people with the right qualifications and competencies. Cadre deployment must be done away with to ensure effective service delivery and good governance.”

He further explained the distinction between Section 154 and Section 139 interventions, emphasizing the importance of early support before a municipality collapses into full administrative or constitutional crisis.

The Minister also highlighted urgent social issues facing the metro, including:

Crime

Gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF)

Alcohol, drug, and substance abuse

He insisted that social challenges cannot be separated from economic and governance problems, calling for a united front to protect vulnerable groups, especially women and children.

Municipal Leadership Outlines Steps Toward Recovery

Mayor Babalwa Lobishe presented the municipality’s ongoing efforts to stabilise administration, including:

Filling key vacant positions

Strengthening internal systems and processes

Enhancing frontline service delivery

Implementing consequence management for officials implicated in misconduct

She also announced the creation of a Youth Consultative Forum to ensure that young people contribute meaningfully to the metro’s development agenda.

The Mayor committed to ongoing stakeholder dialogue, with a comprehensive review meeting planned for early 2026 to assess progress and refine the plan of action.

Section 154 Support Team to Drive Diagnosis and Capacity-Building

The 10 experts deployed under Section 154 will:

Map municipal challenges

Identify structural and operational gaps

Strengthen institutional capacity

Recommend corrective governance mechanisms

Their work is expected to inform a long-term turnaround strategy for Nelson Mandela Bay.

Commitment to Building a Stable and Thriving Nelson Mandela Bay

Closing the session, Minister Hlabisa reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working collaboratively with residents, civil society, and all stakeholders:

“We are committed to building a stable, inclusive, and thriving municipality where communities are safe, supported, and able to prosper.”

The engagement marks a renewed effort to steer the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro toward sustainable development, responsive governance, and strengthened community partnerships.