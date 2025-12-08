IndiGo Crisis: Political Turbulence in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed the escalating criticism against Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu regarding the IndiGo crisis. Despite calls for Naidu's dismissal by the opposition YSRCP, the Chief Minister emphasized the matter is to be resolved by the central government.
Speaking at a news conference, Chandrababu Naidu clarified he does not supervise the issue, attributing the crisis to IndiGo's monopolistic control, which could lead to unforeseen challenges.
Meanwhile, the opposition YSRCP party demanded Ram Mohan Naidu's ousting, accusing him of incompetence, but the Chief Minister stood by his MP while affirming faith in the central government's capability to address the crisis.
