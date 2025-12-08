Left Menu

IndiGo Crisis: Political Turbulence in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of mounting criticism against Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu over the IndiGo crisis, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu addressed the concerns stilling the political landscape.

Speaking at a news conference, Chandrababu Naidu clarified he does not supervise the issue, attributing the crisis to IndiGo's monopolistic control, which could lead to unforeseen challenges.

Meanwhile, the opposition YSRCP party demanded Ram Mohan Naidu's ousting, accusing him of incompetence, but the Chief Minister stood by his MP while affirming faith in the central government's capability to address the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

