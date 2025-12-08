Left Menu

Gauteng Lawmakers Sound Alarm as Illegal Guns Fuel Deadly Surge in Violence

Investigators believe the attack was executed using illegal weapons circulating freely in the community, contributing to a pattern of violent mass shootings across the province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:11 IST
Gauteng Lawmakers Sound Alarm as Illegal Guns Fuel Deadly Surge in Violence
The committee warned that Gauteng communities are increasingly becoming “everyday crime scenes”, with illegal firearms enabling devastating attacks that compromise public safety. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has issued a stark warning about the province’s rising gun violence, calling the situation “deeply alarming” and demanding urgent action to curb the flow of illegal firearms.

The committee’s concerns follow two major violent incidents: a mass shooting in Saulsville, Tshwane, over the weekend, and the murder of a witness involved in the Madlanga Commission, both of which underscore the increasingly brazen use of high-calibre weapons in Gauteng communities.

Saulsville Mass Shooting Claims 11 Lives, Including Minors

The committee condemned the deadly shooting in Saulsville, Pretoria, where 11 people were killed and 14 others injured. Among the victims were three minors and several women, highlighting the indiscriminate brutality of the attack.

“This tragic incident is yet another reminder of the urgent need to rid our streets of illegal firearms,” the committee said, expressing condolences to bereaved families and wishing the injured a full recovery.

Investigators believe the attack was executed using illegal weapons circulating freely in the community, contributing to a pattern of violent mass shootings across the province.

The committee warned that Gauteng communities are increasingly becoming “everyday crime scenes”, with illegal firearms enabling devastating attacks that compromise public safety.

Witness in Madlanga Commission Assassinated with High-Calibre Rifle

Adding to the crisis, a key witness—referred to as Witness D—was gunned down outside his home on Friday. Initial reports indicate that an AK-47 automatic rifle was used, further illustrating the presence of military-grade weapons in the hands of criminals.

The witness had been expected to testify before the Madlanga Commission, heightening concerns about intimidation, witness protection failures, and the ability of criminal networks to operate with impunity.

Committee Calls for Stronger Law Enforcement and Community Cooperation

The Portfolio Committee urged law enforcement agencies to swiftly apprehend those responsible for both the mass shooting and the assassination of the commission witness. They also called on Gauteng residents to fully cooperate with police, especially in the search for the three suspects linked to the Saulsville attack.

The committee reaffirmed its long-standing advocacy for a gun-free Gauteng, warning that the proliferation of illegal firearms poses a “grave threat” to the province’s stability and the safety of its residents.

A Call for Unified Action to Dismantle Gun Networks

The committee stressed that addressing gun violence requires strong partnerships between:

  • Communities

  • Law enforcement agencies

  • Government structures

These partnerships, it said, are critical to dismantling the criminal networks responsible for trafficking, distributing, and using illegal firearms in deadly attacks.

The committee’s statement emphasised that only through coordinated, community-centred intervention can Gauteng begin to reverse the alarming escalation in gun-related violence.

 

TRENDING

1
Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

Gas Cylinder Blast Injures Three in Mumbai's Goregaon West

 India
2
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
3
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025