Explosive Fallout: Peace Deal Marred by Deadly Blast in Eastern Congo
A bomb explosion in Eastern Congo killed over 30 people and injured 20, following a dispute between the Congolese army and a pro-government militia. This incident occurred despite a peace agreement signed in Washington, underscoring the persistent conflict in the region, involving over 100 armed groups.
A devastating bomb explosion in Eastern Congo resulted in the deaths of more than 30 individuals and left 20 others injured. The explosion, which occurred amid escalating tensions between the Congolese army and a pro-government militia, has highlighted ongoing instability in the region.
Local residents reported that the incident unfolded following a clash between the FARDC, the Congolese army, and the militia group Wazalendo in the town of Sange. This violence came despite the recent signing of a US-brokered peace agreement aimed at curbing hostilities between the Congolese armed forces and the Rwanda-backed M23 group.
More than 100 armed factions, including the M23, continue to vie for control in Eastern Congo, leading to a massive humanitarian crisis with over 7 million displaced people. The Congolese President accused Rwanda of violating the peace deal, intensifying tensions and complicating efforts to establish peace.
