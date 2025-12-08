Left Menu

Family Tragedy: Suspected Suicide Due to Financial Struggles

A tragic incident in Sudduguntepalya involves the suspected suicide of a family of three due to financial stress. Muddamma, her daughter Sudha, and grandson Mounish were found dead at home. Preliminary investigations suggest poisoning, but a lack of a suicide note leaves the exact cause uncertain amid ongoing inquiries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A somber scene unfolded in Sudduguntepalya on Monday morning as a family of three was discovered dead in their home, with authorities suspecting suicide due to financial woes.

The deceased were identified as Muddamma, 68, her daughter Sudha, 38, and grandson Mounish, 14. Police arrived at the scene and found no visible injuries on the bodies, suggesting they may have died after consuming poison. The family was reportedly facing significant financial distress after sustaining losses in small business ventures.

Sudha, who lived with her mother and son after separating from her husband, was working alongside her mother as domestic help. Investigations are continuing as authorities await post-mortem results to confirm the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

