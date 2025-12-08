Family Tragedy: Suspected Suicide Due to Financial Struggles

A somber scene unfolded in Sudduguntepalya on Monday morning as a family of three was discovered dead in their home, with authorities suspecting suicide due to financial woes.

The deceased were identified as Muddamma, 68, her daughter Sudha, 38, and grandson Mounish, 14. Police arrived at the scene and found no visible injuries on the bodies, suggesting they may have died after consuming poison. The family was reportedly facing significant financial distress after sustaining losses in small business ventures.

Sudha, who lived with her mother and son after separating from her husband, was working alongside her mother as domestic help. Investigations are continuing as authorities await post-mortem results to confirm the cause of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)