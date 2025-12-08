Tragic Tale: A Refusal Turns Fatal

In a disturbing incident in Warasiguda, an 18-year-old woman lost her life when she was allegedly murdered by a relative after she declined to marry him, citing his inappropriate behavior.

According to the police, the altercation occurred on Monday afternoon at the victim's home when the accused confronted her mother over a recent trip to Vijayawada.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect, who had been harassing the woman via phone calls after drinking, reacted violently when the woman expressed her disinterest in marriage. He allegedly attacked her neck with a knife, resulting in her immediate death. Authorities are intensifying efforts to apprehend the suspect.

