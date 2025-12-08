Left Menu

Tragic Tale: A Refusal Turns Fatal

An 18-year-old woman was brutally murdered by a relative after refusing his marriage proposal due to his inappropriate behavior. The accused, reportedly harassing the victim through phone calls, attacked her at home with a knife. The police are actively pursuing the suspect as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-12-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 19:23 IST
Tragic Tale: A Refusal Turns Fatal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Warasiguda, an 18-year-old woman lost her life when she was allegedly murdered by a relative after she declined to marry him, citing his inappropriate behavior.

According to the police, the altercation occurred on Monday afternoon at the victim's home when the accused confronted her mother over a recent trip to Vijayawada.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the suspect, who had been harassing the woman via phone calls after drinking, reacted violently when the woman expressed her disinterest in marriage. He allegedly attacked her neck with a knife, resulting in her immediate death. Authorities are intensifying efforts to apprehend the suspect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025