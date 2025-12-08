Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Impressive Voter Enumeration Drive Nears Completion

The ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Tamil Nadu has achieved significant progress by distributing over 6.40 crore enumeration forms, covering 99.91% of the electorate. With 99.27% of these forms digitized, the effort by Electoral Office showcases effective administrative functioning and high-level civic participation.

Tamil Nadu's Impressive Voter Enumeration Drive Nears Completion
Tamil Nadu's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has seen the distribution of over 6.40 crore enumeration forms, reaching 99.91% of the electorate, as reported by the Chief Electoral Officer. This process, a crucial aspect of voter mobilization, showcases the efficient administrative measures undertaken in the state.

According to an official release, the state has 6,41,14,587 electors, with forms being digitized at an impressive rate of 99.27% after submission by voters. This indicates a high level of civic participation and government efficiency in processing electoral data.

The coordinated work of 68,470 Block Level Officers (BLOs) and 2,46,069 Booth Level Agents (BLAs) has been pivotal in achieving these remarkable statistics. This exercise sets a benchmark for electoral processes across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

