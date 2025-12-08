Left Menu

EU's Migration Law Shake-Up Sparks Debate

EU countries have reached a consensus on their negotiating positions regarding several proposed migration laws. These include new asylum rules, a list of 'safe countries of origin,' and policies for the return of illegal migrants. Despite criticism, the proposals advance towards becoming law.

Updated: 08-12-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:31 IST
EU member states have solidified their stance on key migration proposals, including asylum reforms and return policies for undocumented migrants, as stated by the Council of the European Union. This agreement sets the stage for negotiations with the European Parliament.

The proposed laws, despite facing opposition from over 200 organizations, could soon become a reality. The Council's agreement includes a 'solidarity pool' for 2026 to support Mediterranean countries with financial assistance, relocations, or alternative measures.

A focus of the proposals is the designation of certain countries as 'safe' for asylum seekers, potentially expediting processing outside Europe. Critics say these measures intensify deportations and infringe upon migrants' rights, echoing concerns previously raised about similar practices in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

