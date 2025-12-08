Political Drive Strengthens 'TB Mukt Bharat' Ambitions

In a bid to bolster the campaign for a 'TB Mukt Bharat', Union Health Minister J P Nadda convened with MPs from Rajasthan. The meeting, held alongside the Winter Session of Parliament, marked a strategic outreach effort promoting political involvement in tackling tuberculosis.

Key discussions emphasized the pivotal role of MPs in driving local initiatives, supporting Ni-kshay Mitras, and fostering community engagement to eliminate stigma and secure timely care. Nadda highlighted India's notable decline in TB incidence and urged continued effort to address asymptomatic cases.

With commendations for Rajasthan's progress, the minister stressed the importance of political resolve and community participation in overcoming this enduring public health challenge. MPs committed to advancing awareness, organizing early detection efforts, and ensuring comprehensive community support for those affected by TB.

