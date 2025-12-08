Left Menu

UK Sanctions British Sikh Over Alleged Terror Links

The UK has imposed sanctions on British Sikh businessman Gurpreet Singh Rehal due to his suspected involvement with pro-Khalistan terrorist activities in India. This action, applauded by India, is part of broader efforts to curb extremist financing and enhance international security collaborations.

Updated: 08-12-2025 19:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The United Kingdom has sanctioned British Sikh businessman Gurpreet Singh Rehal for his alleged ties to pro-Khalistan terrorist activities in India, according to a statement released by the UK Treasury Department. Rehal now faces an asset freeze, highlighting ongoing international efforts to dismantle networks financing terrorism.

India's Ministry of External Affairs welcomed the decision, emphasizing the need for global cooperation in combatting terrorism and extremism. 'Such individuals and groups pose a threat not just to India and the UK, but to people across the world,' said Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

UK Economic Secretary to the Treasury, Lucy Rigby, underscored the country's commitment to eradicating terrorism financing, asserting that the UK will not tolerate the exploitation of its financial systems by terrorists. This sanction is seen as a landmark move in the fight against global terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

