Dollar Gains Amid Global Central Bank Meeting Flurry

The U.S. dollar strengthened ahead of major central bank meetings, including the Federal Reserve, which is expected to cut interest rates with caution. The yen weakened after a significant earthquake hit Japan. Various central banks, such as Australia and Canada, are not expected to change monetary policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:48 IST
The U.S. dollar surged on Monday, experiencing volatile trading as investors anticipated a week laden with crucial central bank meetings. The spotlight is on the Federal Reserve, poised to implement a rate cut while signaling a more conservative easing cycle than anticipated. Conversely, the yen weakened following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake in Japan.

Aside from the Fed's decision on Wednesday, central banks from Australia, Brazil, Canada, and Switzerland will convene, though none are expected to revise current monetary policies. Analysts predict a 'hawkish cut' from the Fed, implying a cautious approach moving forward.

The Federal Open Market Committee is likely to announce a 25 basis point reduction in the benchmark rate, marking a third consecutive easing. This could reinforce the dollar if it curtails expectations for further cuts next year, albeit challenged by internal divisions among policymakers.

