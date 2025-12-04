Left Menu

China to provide $100 million humanitarian aid for Gaza, Xi says

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:30 IST
  • China

China will provide $100 million in aid to the Palestinians to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and support reconstruction efforts, President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

Xi was speaking at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron after their meeting in Beijing.

