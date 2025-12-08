Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Forest and Lake Cases Centralization

The Supreme Court questions why matters involving forests and lakes are centralized in the apex court, bypassing high courts. Notably, cases like the Sukhna lake highlight concerns about jurisdiction and the preservation of ecosystems, as historical PILs continue to shape environmental law enforcement across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:06 IST
Supreme Court Questions Forest and Lake Cases Centralization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Monday, expressed concern regarding the centralization of forest and lake-related matters at the apex level, bypassing high courts. Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned why issues such as the Sukhna lake case, previously addressed by local courts, are being filed as interim applications in ongoing PILs since 1995.

The Chief Justice indicated that some matters seem orchestrated by private developers, citing the Sukhna lake case as an example. The bench highlighted the need for high courts to utilize their jurisdiction under Article 226 of the Constitution, rather than passing issues directly to the Supreme Court.

Past benches, including one led by former CJI B R Gavai, have frequently addressed violations related to reserved forests and ecological zones across India. These efforts included directing state governments to expand wildlife sanctuaries and curb mining activities. As the case concerning Sukhna lake demonstrates, the question of jurisdiction remains critical in safeguarding India's natural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025