Tensions Soar in Odisha as Community Clashes Erupt Over Grisly Murder

Malkangiri district in Odisha descended into chaos following the discovery of a tribal woman's headless body, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory orders and cut off internet access to curb rising tensions. Villagers clashed violently, resulting in substantial property damage.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage and accusations of neglect from the opposition against the state's BJP government, with accusations that such violence fosters Maoist activities. Additional security forces have been deployed to maintain peace, authorities confirmed.

Prominent community groups, including the Bengali Samaj and District Adivasi Samaj Mahasangh, have called for swift justice and action against illegal settlers, underscoring the historical complexities between locals and Bengali settlers dating back to migration in the late 20th century. Meanwhile, the conflict's political repercussions continue to unfold in the assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)