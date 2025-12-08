Aftermath of a Tragedy: Goa's New Safety Directives for Nightclubs

The Goa government has issued a stringent advisory targeting nightclubs, bars, restaurants, and similar venues after a tragic fire incident claimed 25 lives at a popular Arpora nightclub. The advisory lays out essential safety protocols to prevent future incidents.

Under the Disaster Management Act 2005, these establishments must adhere to strict fire, electrical, and structural safety norms. Key measures include maintaining valid fire NOCs, complying with authorized occupancy limits, and ensuring fully functional fire safety equipment alongside regular staff training and safety audits.

Failure to comply could result in severe penalties, including closure or license revocation. Police investigations revealed that the lack of a fire department no-objection certificate and inadequate escape routes at the incident venue exacerbated the disaster's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)