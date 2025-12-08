Supreme Court Reviews Trump's FTC Firing: A Test of Presidential Power

The U.S. Supreme Court commenced hearings on Monday regarding the legal ramifications of former President Donald Trump's decision to terminate a Federal Trade Commission member. This case poses a significant challenge to a long-standing legal precedent, potentially reshaping presidential authority over independent agencies.

The court, endowed with a conservative majority, is revisiting the New Deal-era case Humphrey's Executor v. United States, which has historically protected agency heads from presidential dismissal sans cause. The Justice Department argues this precedent is outdated and conflicts with constitutional intentions of power separation.

The case not only addresses the legal underpinnings of agency independence but also explores the broader 'unitary executive' theory. This doctrine supports presidential autonomy over executive actions, including removals, a stance now scrutinized by the nation's highest court.

(With inputs from agencies.)