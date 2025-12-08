Left Menu

Haryana's Unified Municipal Bill: A New Era for Urban Governance

The Haryana Cabinet has approved the Haryana Municipal Bill, 2025, to unify urban local laws, replacing the previous regulations. The Bill aims to improve governance, clarify legal complexities, and modernize municipal operations. Key features include enhanced financial autonomy and a municipal magistrate for dispute resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-12-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 21:33 IST
  • India

In a landmark decision, the Haryana Cabinet has sanctioned the Haryana Municipal Bill, 2025, on Monday. The Bill seeks to establish a single law for all urban local bodies, replacing the Haryana Municipal Act of 1973 and the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act of 1994.

Currently, 87 municipalities operate under two separate legislations, leading to confusion and disparity in service delivery, as noted in an official statement. The new legislation consolidates municipal corporations, councils, and committees under one cohesive system.

Drawing from the Centre's Model Municipal Law after two years of consultations, the Bill aims to streamline urban governance, end legal ambiguities, and inject modernity into municipal operations. Notably, it grants municipalities increased financial authority, enabling them to set taxes and fees. Additionally, the Bill introduces urban transport and forestry planning rules, and proposes standardized service rules for municipal staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

