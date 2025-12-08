Centre Expands Financial Literacy Efforts With New Niveshak Didi Phase-II Push

The Government of India has intensified its efforts to enhance financial literacy across the country through a wide range of structured, community-based and technology-driven initiatives. The information was shared in a written reply by Minister of State for Corporate Affairs and Road Transport & Highways, Shri Harsh Malhotra, during the Lok Sabha session today.

These initiatives aim to strengthen digital financial inclusion, empower rural and semi-urban populations, equip citizens against fraud and strengthen responsible financial behaviour.

Centre for Financial Literacy: Community-Led Learning Model

The Centre for Financial Literacy (CFL) project, launched by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), adopts a participatory approach that engages local communities in financial education.

2,421 CFLs have been set up across India.

Each centre covers, on average, three blocks, ensuring wide rural outreach.

CFLs focus on demystifying financial products, encouraging responsible savings behaviour and promoting safe digital transactions.

Financial Literacy Camps by Banks

Banks across the country conduct awareness camps through their Financial Literacy Centres (FLCs). These camps focus on:

Digital payments using *UPI and 99# (USSD) services

Basic banking procedures

Safe banking practices

Tailored sessions for farmers, small entrepreneurs, students and women

In addition, all rural bank branches conduct at least one monthly camp covering the comprehensive messages outlined in the Financial Awareness Messages (FAME) booklet, which includes consumer protection, digital financial literacy, and grievance redressal mechanisms.

Financial Literacy Week: An Annual National Campaign

Since 2016, RBI has observed Financial Literacy Week (FLW) every year to strengthen public understanding on topics such as digital payments, consumer rights, credit discipline and responsible borrowing. The campaign uses coordinated outreach activities nationwide to reinforce financial awareness.

“RBI Kehta Hai”: A Mass Media Outreach

RBI continues to run its multilingual multimedia awareness drive titled “RBI Kehta Hai”, spreading messages on secure banking through radio, television, print, social media and outdoor campaigns. The initiative highlights essential dos and don'ts to help citizens avoid digital fraud and adopt safe financial habits.

Investor Awareness Through IEPFA: Focus on Women & Rural Outreach

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) has been conducting Investor Awareness Programmes (IAPs) nationwide. One of the most impactful initiatives is “Niveshak Didi”, designed especially to reach women and communities with limited mobility.

Under this programme:

Camps are held at Anganwadis, SHGs, panchayat halls and women-only gatherings.

Trained “Niveshak Didis” visit homes and neighbourhoods, providing personal financial guidance.

IEPFA also partnered with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) to conduct 1,110 camps, reaching 68,738 beneficiaries across the country.

Niveshak Didi Phase-II: A Major Expansion in 2025

Launched on 7th April 2025, Phase-II significantly expands the programme’s scope:

4,000 financial literacy camps will be conducted nationwide.

Focus areas include responsible investing, fraud prevention and digital banking .

Target audience: rural and semi-urban populations , especially women.

40,000 women postal workers will be trained as community financial educators.

Leveraging the vast network of postal workers allows the initiative to reach even the most remote and underserved populations.

A Nationwide Push Toward Financial Empowerment

Through these coordinated initiatives—from technology-led campaigns to community-based educators—the Government aims to build a financially aware and resilient citizenry capable of navigating an increasingly digital financial ecosystem.