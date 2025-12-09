Supreme Court Questions Election Commission's Role in Citizenship Inquiry

The Supreme Court has raised questions regarding the Election Commission's jurisdiction in conducting inquiries related to citizenship during revisions of electoral rolls. The bench, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, is examining whether the EC can investigate cases of doubtful citizenship or if that falls outside its constitutional authority.

During hearings, Justice Joymalya Bagchi discussed legal frameworks governing electoral rolls, highlighting that citizenship issues should be handled by the central government or Foreigners' Tribunals. Senior advocates argued that the EC's actions could lead to jurisdictional overreach and improper burden on voters.

The court is considering whether the EC's supervision can extend to checking citizenship statuses, a fundamental requirement for voting rights. The hearings will continue, focusing on the constitutional norms surrounding the EC's powers under Article 324.

(With inputs from agencies.)