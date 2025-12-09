Left Menu

Maharashtra Cracks Down on Illegitimate Scheme Beneficiaries

The Maharashtra government will reclaim funds from male beneficiaries and state employees who wrongfully availed the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme for women. Women's Development Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed recovery actions against non-eligible participants and leniency for women voluntarily withdrawing from the program.

Updated: 09-12-2025 20:34 IST
The Maharashtra government has announced plans to reclaim funds from state employees and male beneficiaries who have illegally availed financial benefits under the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme designated for women. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare disclosed this during a session in the legislative council.

In a written reply to questions raised by MLCs including Pragya Satav, Satej Patil, and Bhai Jagtap, Minister Tatkare elaborated on measures being taken. The minister specified that the relevant department had been instructed to enforce action and initiate recovery according to the Maharashtra Civil Services Rules.

Additionally, the state cabinet decided against stringent money recovery from female beneficiaries who were removed or voluntarily withdrew from the scheme. Under this scheme, eligible women aged 21 to 65 received monthly financial aid of Rs 1,500 through direct benefit transfer.

