Cracking Down on Dust: Delhi's New Directive

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has ordered the removal of unauthorized vendors dealing in construction materials to combat air pollution in the city. This decision adheres to existing legal frameworks aimed at reducing fugitive dust contributors such as sand, cement, and tiles.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has announced a new directive to remove unauthorized roadside vendors selling construction materials. The move aims to curb the increase in fugitive dust, a significant contributor to Delhi's PM10 and PM2.5 pollution levels.

Despite previous mandates from the Supreme Court, National Green Tribunal, and Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the issue of unchecked roadside storage of building materials persists. The DPCC has now invoked Section 31(A) of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, for stricter control.

The latest order aligns with the CAQM's Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) initiative. Officials are tasked with clearing unauthorized vendors and ensuring that construction materials are not stored or transported in the open. Exposed materials will be confiscated, and penalties will be imposed per Municipal Corporation of Delhi rules.

