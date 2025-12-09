Left Menu

Interpol Pursuit: Nightclub Owners Flee After Goa Tragedy

Interpol issued a Blue Notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra after a deadly nightclub fire in Goa. The Luthras fled to Thailand as investigations revealed permit violations. The state demolished illegal structures and arrested several staff members. A legal battle continues regarding nightclub ownership and legality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newdelhi/Panaji | Updated: 09-12-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 21:15 IST
Interpol Pursuit: Nightclub Owners Flee After Goa Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Interpol has issued a Blue Notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of a Goa nightclub, following a tragic blaze that claimed 25 lives. The brothers reportedly fled to Thailand just hours after the incident. Authorities have demolished illegally constructed properties linked to the Luthras.

The Goa Police launched a multi-pronged investigation, issuing a Look Out Circular for another set of owners, Ajay Gupta and British national Surinder Kumar Khosla. Meanwhile, a slew of arrests has been made involving the nightclub's senior management and employees.

The fire incident has unearthed a series of violations at the nightclub. A high-level committee is set up to create SOPs for safety audits in hospitality establishments, as the state government aims to tighten regulations in the sector.

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025