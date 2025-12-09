Interpol Pursuit: Nightclub Owners Flee After Goa Tragedy
Interpol issued a Blue Notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra after a deadly nightclub fire in Goa. The Luthras fled to Thailand as investigations revealed permit violations. The state demolished illegal structures and arrested several staff members. A legal battle continues regarding nightclub ownership and legality.
- Country:
- India
Interpol has issued a Blue Notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of a Goa nightclub, following a tragic blaze that claimed 25 lives. The brothers reportedly fled to Thailand just hours after the incident. Authorities have demolished illegally constructed properties linked to the Luthras.
The Goa Police launched a multi-pronged investigation, issuing a Look Out Circular for another set of owners, Ajay Gupta and British national Surinder Kumar Khosla. Meanwhile, a slew of arrests has been made involving the nightclub's senior management and employees.
The fire incident has unearthed a series of violations at the nightclub. A high-level committee is set up to create SOPs for safety audits in hospitality establishments, as the state government aims to tighten regulations in the sector.
