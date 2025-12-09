SAARC: Reflecting on 40 Years of Regional Unity

On the occasion of the 40th SAARC Charter Day, Secretary General Golam Sarwar highlighted the significant strides made by the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). He called for member states to reflect on past successes and renew efforts to energize the organization's objectives.

SAARC, including nations like India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, has faced hurdles, notably post-2016 when summits stalled. Yet, Nepal is championing initiatives to rejuvenate the association's mission.

The scheduled 2016 summit in Islamabad was canceled due to regional tensions, but recent celebrations in Kathmandu, attended by political leaders and diplomats, underscore a renewed commitment to SAARC's goals.

