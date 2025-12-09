SAARC: Reflecting on 40 Years of Regional Unity
SAARC Secretary General Golam Sarwar emphasized the progress made by the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation over 40 years, urging member nations to recommit to furthering regional unity. Despite challenges since 2016, efforts continue to renew SAARC's mission.
- Country:
- Nepal
On the occasion of the 40th SAARC Charter Day, Secretary General Golam Sarwar highlighted the significant strides made by the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC). He called for member states to reflect on past successes and renew efforts to energize the organization's objectives.
SAARC, including nations like India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, has faced hurdles, notably post-2016 when summits stalled. Yet, Nepal is championing initiatives to rejuvenate the association's mission.
The scheduled 2016 summit in Islamabad was canceled due to regional tensions, but recent celebrations in Kathmandu, attended by political leaders and diplomats, underscore a renewed commitment to SAARC's goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- SAARC
- regional cooperation
- South Asia
- Charter Day
- Nepal
- India
- Pakistan
- Bangladesh
- Afghanistan
- summit
ALSO READ
Hardik Pandya Shines as India Dominates South Africa in T20I Opener
India's Defence Pivot: New Collaborations Amid Russian Ties
High-Powered AI Cloud Boosts India’s Defence Arsenal as Navy Advances Indigenization
India-Nepal Cooperation: Strengthening Ties Amid Election Prep
Pandya's Powerhouse Performance Propels India to Victory