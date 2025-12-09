Escalating Border Conflict: Thailand and Cambodia's Fiery Standoff

The border conflict between Thailand and Cambodia has intensified, with each side blaming the other for shelling civilian areas. Despite a ceasefire brokered by the U.S. in July, the renewed clashes have complicated diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet's adviser signaled a willingness to negotiate, whereas Thailand's foreign minister sees no room for talks. Thai military operations persist, targeting Cambodia's military assets, while Cambodia mounts defensive responses, alleging indiscriminate attacks on civilians.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has urged both nations to halt hostilities and resume de-escalation talks. The conflict, affecting hundreds of thousands in the border region, marks the fiercest violence since July, with high casualties reported. Diplomatic channels remain strained as military actions continue unabated.

