Font Wars: Times New Roman vs. Calibri in U.S. Diplomacy
The U.S. State Department has reverted to using Times New Roman in official communications, reversing the previous administration's choice of Calibri, which was promoted for accessibility. This decision aligns with conservative views rejecting diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives as wasteful and contrary to merit-based principles.
In a move reflecting broader debates on diversity, the U.S. State Department, led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has reverted to using the Times New Roman font in official communications, dismissing the previous administration's adoption of the more accessible Calibri font.
The decision, announced through an internal cable, cited a need to uphold decorum and professionalism by employing a font viewed as more traditional. Calibri, adopted in early 2023 under Secretary Antony Blinken, was intended to enhance accessibility for individuals with disabilities, according to the retired directive.
This shift emerges amid broader Republican efforts, spearheaded by figures like Trump, to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across federal agencies and sectors. Critics argue these policies oppose merit-based ideals and disproportionately disadvantage certain groups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
