Notorious Criminal Sandeep Lathia Captured in Delhi

Gurugram Police have successfully apprehended Sandeep Lathia, a notorious criminal wanted for more than 10 serious offenses, according to police officials. The offenses include murder, attempted murder, robbery, and violations of the Arms Act.

Known by the alias Lathia, Sandeep hails from Sonipat. Back in December 2022, law enforcement foiled a major crime planned by Sandeep and his associates near the Sukhrali community center, resulting in the arrest of three accomplices. However, Sandeep managed to evade capture during that operation.

Following relentless intelligence gathering and technical surveillance, authorities pinpointed his whereabouts in Delhi, leading to his arrest on Sunday. Sandeep's criminal record further implicates him in three murders committed in 2013, along with a 2017 kidnapping case. The investigation is ongoing, police have confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)