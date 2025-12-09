Left Menu

Notorious Criminal Sandeep Lathia Captured in Delhi

Gurugram Police have apprehended Sandeep Lathia, a notorious criminal linked to over 10 crimes, including murder and robbery. After evading capture in a 2022 police operation, he was finally tracked down and arrested in Delhi. His criminal history involves multiple murders and kidnapping incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-12-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 22:19 IST
Notorious Criminal Sandeep Lathia Captured in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

Gurugram Police have successfully apprehended Sandeep Lathia, a notorious criminal wanted for more than 10 serious offenses, according to police officials. The offenses include murder, attempted murder, robbery, and violations of the Arms Act.

Known by the alias Lathia, Sandeep hails from Sonipat. Back in December 2022, law enforcement foiled a major crime planned by Sandeep and his associates near the Sukhrali community center, resulting in the arrest of three accomplices. However, Sandeep managed to evade capture during that operation.

Following relentless intelligence gathering and technical surveillance, authorities pinpointed his whereabouts in Delhi, leading to his arrest on Sunday. Sandeep's criminal record further implicates him in three murders committed in 2013, along with a 2017 kidnapping case. The investigation is ongoing, police have confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025