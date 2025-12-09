Left Menu

India-Nepal Cooperation: Strengthening Ties Amid Election Prep

Senior Indian official Munu Mahawar visited Nepal to support the country's upcoming general elections and assess India-funded projects. Key discussions included resource needs for the elections, India's aid in post-earthquake reconstruction, and enhancing border security cooperation to combat cross-border criminal activities.

Senior Indian official Munu Mahawar met with Nepal's Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal to discuss India's support for the country's upcoming general election scheduled for March 5. The meeting underscored India's commitment to ensure a smooth electoral process in the Himalayan country.

Mahawar, an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, is visiting Nepal to evaluate its election preparations and assess the progress of development projects backed by Indian funding. His visit reflects India's intention to provide necessary resources and equipment to facilitate the elections.

The talks also covered India's willingness to aid in post-earthquake reconstruction efforts in Jajarkot and repair infrastructure damaged by recent natural disasters. Enhancing border security cooperation and improving information-sharing mechanisms to curb illegal activities were also discussed.

