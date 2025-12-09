Judge Greenlights Release of Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

In a significant judicial decision, a U.S. judge has authorized the release of grand jury documents pertaining to the criminal case against Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of Jeffrey Epstein who is serving a prison sentence for sex trafficking underage girls.

U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer approved the Justice Department's request to unseal these documents, following a legislative push for transparency in investigations involving Epstein and Maxwell. This move comes shortly after a similar decision by a Florida judge concerned with Epstein's case.

President Donald Trump, who had initially resisted the release but later acquiesced, is at the center of controversies surrounding Epstein's connections to influential figures. The scandal continues to spark public interest amidst allegations of cover-ups, particularly following Epstein's 2019 death in prison, officially declared a suicide.

