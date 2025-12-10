Selective Demolition Sparks Outcry in Jammu
Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami demands an investigation into the selective demolition of a journalist's house in Jammu, citing concerns about adherence to Supreme Court directives. He emphasizes the need for transparency and a proper rehabilitation policy for the affected family.
- Country:
- India
Senior CPI(M) leader and MLA M Y Tarigami has called for an inquiry into the 'selective demolition' of a social media journalist's house in Jammu, expressing serious concerns about the adherence to Supreme Court directives concerning eviction and anti-encroachment measures.
During a visit to the site where journalist Arfaz Daing's house once stood, Tarigami voiced his solidarity with the affected family, criticizing unilateral actions that undermine the rule of law and instill fear within the community.
He urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to ensure accountability and transparency, emphasizing the lack of any statement from the Jammu Development Authority. Tarigami also highlighted the absence of a rehabilitation policy for Daing's family, displaced during the November 27 operation.
