Left Menu

Selective Demolition Sparks Outcry in Jammu

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami demands an investigation into the selective demolition of a journalist's house in Jammu, citing concerns about adherence to Supreme Court directives. He emphasizes the need for transparency and a proper rehabilitation policy for the affected family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:41 IST
Selective Demolition Sparks Outcry in Jammu
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI(M) leader and MLA M Y Tarigami has called for an inquiry into the 'selective demolition' of a social media journalist's house in Jammu, expressing serious concerns about the adherence to Supreme Court directives concerning eviction and anti-encroachment measures.

During a visit to the site where journalist Arfaz Daing's house once stood, Tarigami voiced his solidarity with the affected family, criticizing unilateral actions that undermine the rule of law and instill fear within the community.

He urged Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to ensure accountability and transparency, emphasizing the lack of any statement from the Jammu Development Authority. Tarigami also highlighted the absence of a rehabilitation policy for Daing's family, displaced during the November 27 operation.

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025