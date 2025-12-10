Left Menu

U.N. Human Rights Office Faces Funding Crisis Amid Global Conflicts

The United Nations' human rights chief warns that the agency is struggling to operate due to significant funding cuts from global donors. With increasing rights violations in conflict zones, the office is in 'survival mode' and faces similar challenges to human rights organizations worldwide.

Updated: 10-12-2025 15:18 IST
  • Switzerland

The United Nations' human rights chief announced on Wednesday that the office is facing a severe financial crisis due to substantial funding cuts from international donors. This shortage of funds is occurring at a time when human rights violations in conflict areas are escalating.

The High Commissioner for the U.N. human rights office revealed that the organization is operating in 'survival mode.' The budget reductions are impacting not only the U.N. but also grassroots human rights organizations globally.

As needs and violations continue to rise, the financial challenges pose a significant threat to the organization's ability to fulfill its mission effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

