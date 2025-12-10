Left Menu

Protest Erupts Outside MP Minister's Home Amid Ganja Scandal

Congress workers protested outside Madhya Pradesh minister Pratima Bagri's home, demanding her resignation due to her brother's alleged involvement in ganja smuggling. The police seized 46 kg of ganja, leading to the arrests of Anil Bagri and Pankaj Singh Baghel. Pratima Bagri denied any personal involvement.

Outside the residence of Madhya Pradesh minister Pratima Bagri, Congress workers staged a protest on Wednesday, taking action in response to her brother's arrest for ganja smuggling. The demonstrators blackened her nameplate and demanded her resignation in light of the controversy.

The police had recently discovered packets containing 46 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 9,22,680, stashed in rice sacks at Pankaj Singh Baghel's property in Satna district. Anil Bagri, the minister's brother, and an accomplice, Shailendra Singh, were implicated in the supply of the illegal substance.

Pratima Bagri, who serves as the Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing, sought to distance herself from the allegations, emphasizing that legal proceedings should unfold without bias. Despite the heated protest, she reiterated her commitment to law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

