Delhi Schools Evacuated After Hoax Bomb Threats

Three private schools in Delhi were evacuated following a bomb threat email. Lovely Public School, The Indian School, and Delhi Public School received threats. Emergency services responded swiftly, but no suspicious items were found. Officials later confirmed the threat was a hoax.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An email threatening bomb attacks in three private schools in Delhi led to immediate evacuation procedures on Wednesday morning. Upon investigation, officials confirmed that the threats were false, declaring them a hoax.

The targeted schools included Lovely Public School in Laxmi Nagar, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, and Delhi Public School in RK Puram. Emergency response teams, comprising police, fire services, and bomb disposal units, were dispatched urgently.

Students and faculty were evacuated, and thorough checks were conducted. Authorities reported no findings of any explosives and classified the threats as non-credible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

