Delhi Schools Evacuated After Hoax Bomb Threats

An email threatening bomb attacks in three private schools in Delhi led to immediate evacuation procedures on Wednesday morning. Upon investigation, officials confirmed that the threats were false, declaring them a hoax.

The targeted schools included Lovely Public School in Laxmi Nagar, The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar, and Delhi Public School in RK Puram. Emergency response teams, comprising police, fire services, and bomb disposal units, were dispatched urgently.

Students and faculty were evacuated, and thorough checks were conducted. Authorities reported no findings of any explosives and classified the threats as non-credible.

