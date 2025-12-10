Massive Mobile Recovery: 625 Phones Traced to Their Owners
The Delhi Police has reclaimed 625 stolen, snatched, or lost mobile phones, valued at approximately Rs 1 crore, in Shahdara, East Delhi. Leveraging IMEI numbers, call data, and CEIR portal records, the police traced the phones across multiple states and returned 45 handsets at a recent ceremony.
The Delhi Police have successfully recovered 625 mobile phones, valued at about Rs 1 crore, which were stolen, snatched, or lost, and returned them to their rightful owners in East Delhi's Shahdara district. This significant achievement was announced by an official on Wednesday.
An extensive operation led by thirteen police teams from various stations in Shahdara culminated in the retrieval of phones from several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. The operation involved meticulous analysis of IMEI numbers, call records, and data from the CEIR portal, resulting in the tracing of 225 devices through this central database alone.
Among the 625 phones recovered, 321 were reported lost, 202 stolen, 61 snatched, 39 involved in house burglaries, and two linked to robberies. Notably, police squads from GTB Enclave and Seemapuri reported the highest recoveries, with 221 and 165 phones, respectively. A formal ceremony to return 45 of these phones was held on December 8 at the DCP's Shahdara office.
