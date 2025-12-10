Left Menu

Legal Triumph: Ailing Woman Wins Battle for Supreme Court Reconsideration

Kusum Sharma, from Himachal Pradesh, was convicted in a cheque bounce case but secured free legal aid for a Supreme Court appeal. Her case, marked by alleged misuse of a cheque and dismissal in lower courts, received assistance after persistent efforts through legal aid channels. Exemption from surrendering marks a victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandi | Updated: 10-12-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 16:49 IST
Legal Triumph: Ailing Woman Wins Battle for Supreme Court Reconsideration
  • Country:
  • India

An ailing woman from a low-income family, convicted in a cheque bounce case by three courts, found relief when her request for free legal aid to file a special leave petition (SLP) was approved.

Kusum Sharma, daughter of Sidhu Ram from Sunder Nagar, Mandi district, was sentenced by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in December 2021 to nine months imprisonment and a Rs 2,25,000 fine. Her claims of cheque misuse by Kamla Devi were dismissed.

After unsuccessful appeals in lower courts and persistent legal aid applications, Justice Surya Kant's intervention led to an advocate being appointed and Sharma exempted from surrendering, allowing her case to proceed to the Supreme Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance will be cancelled: CM Sawant.

Licences of tourist establishments in Goa not having fire safety compliance ...

 India
2
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025