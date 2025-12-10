Legal Triumph: Ailing Woman Wins Battle for Supreme Court Reconsideration

An ailing woman from a low-income family, convicted in a cheque bounce case by three courts, found relief when her request for free legal aid to file a special leave petition (SLP) was approved.

Kusum Sharma, daughter of Sidhu Ram from Sunder Nagar, Mandi district, was sentenced by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in December 2021 to nine months imprisonment and a Rs 2,25,000 fine. Her claims of cheque misuse by Kamla Devi were dismissed.

After unsuccessful appeals in lower courts and persistent legal aid applications, Justice Surya Kant's intervention led to an advocate being appointed and Sharma exempted from surrendering, allowing her case to proceed to the Supreme Court.

