Social Divide: When A Meal Sparks Controversy

In a concerning incident from Raisen district, Madhya Pradesh, a man has claimed that his family faced a social boycott after he shared a meal with a Dalit family during a post-death ritual. The village panchayat allegedly mandated the boycott, sparking police inquiries.

The incident, which unfolded in Piparia Puaria village, surfaced during a public hearing. It involves three upper-caste individuals who consumed food at a Dalit's home. Under village conditions, two accepted 'penance' demands, while Bharat Singh Dhakad opposed, filing a police complaint citing ostracism.

Although the village sarpanch refuted these allegations, officials continue to scrutinize the claims. Legal actions could ensue if the charges of untouchability and social exclusion are substantiated. The controversy underscores ongoing caste tensions in rural India.

(With inputs from agencies.)