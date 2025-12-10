Left Menu

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti Pushes for 'Love Jihad' Law in Maharashtra

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has called on the Maharashtra government to pass a law against 'love jihad' during the state's winter legislative session. Over 160 Hindu organizations participated in the campaign. They are urging Maharashtra to implement laws akin to those in Uttar Pradesh and other states.

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS), a prominent right-wing organization, has urged the Maharashtra government to introduce a stringent law against the alleged phenomenon of 'love jihad' during the ongoing winter legislative session in Nagpur. This move is part of a widespread campaign coordinated with over 160 Hindu organizations.

According to Sunil Ghanvat, the state organizer for Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, more than 1,600 activists participated in rallies, public meetings, and memorandum drives across several districts including Mumbai and Nagpur. Memorandums were submitted to key governmental figures, urging the passage of the law.

The organizations emphasized the need for legislation similar to that in Uttar Pradesh and other states, which could include life imprisonment and non-bailable offences against violators. They also called for an anti-land grabbing law.

